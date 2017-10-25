Take Actions From Recipient’s Behavior

Signup Now!

Integrates With:

Integrates with these services
A suite of powerful tools
No need for switching from one application to another. everything at one place!
Email Tracking

Get Unlimited Email tracking, read notifications & Templates inside your Gmail and Outlook interface.

Learn More
Mail Merge

Send personalized emails to multiple prospects on the go & Get click through rate & campaign performance reports.

Learn More
Auto Follow-up

Send Automated follow-up emails upto 10 stages with mail merge and get upto 100% response rate.

Learn More
Document Tracking

Enables you to send, track, control, engage & present sales collateral with actionable document analytics.

Learn More
SalesHandy is Perfect for
Built to increase the productivity of every professional
Sales Managers

Sales Managers and Sales Executive need to keep a close eye on their prospects and their activities to close more deals. Sales Managers monitor executives and executives monitor prospects using SalesHandy.

Marketers

If freelance marketers use SalesHandy to their advantage, then Marketing teams in companies like Gartner, Groupon and much more do to. SalesHandy helps them with Cold Emailing and help them with lead generation.

HR Recruiters

40% of our customers are HR recruiters. They use SalesHandy to contact their candidates and track which candidates are interested and which are not. This makes hiring process more effective and smooth.

Bloggers

Blogging is the next big thing and bloggers need tools to help them with their work. SalesHandy help bloggers send out newsletters and announcements and for outreach purpose too. This helps them get more traffic!

Realtors

This is a surprise for us too. Apparently, realtors around the world use SalesHandy to send out their current property listings using Mail Merge Campaign feature and track the success of their efforts too.

Freelancers

Freelance Writers and Marketers constitute 10% of our customer base and their most liked feature is our Mail Merge Campaign with Auto Follow up. They use this feature to reach out to more people and get more work for them.

Tap Into Your Productivity

Take your Emails and Documents to the Next Level. Increase your Productivity 10 folds Overnight.

Let's Get Started!
USED BY PROFESSIONALS AT
Users from 2500+ cities trust SalesHandy every single day
amazon
orcale
microsoft
Yelp
insly
hatch
gatner
cox
GET STARTED FOR FREE

We use cookies for your best browsing experience, site traffic analysis, and targeted advertisement management. Using this site, you consent to our use of cookies.